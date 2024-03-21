Waste management in rural areas likely to surface in Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 20

Despite announcements and tall claims made regarding solid waste management in the villages, nothing is visible on the ground till date. The heaps of garbage lying on rural roads irk commuters. There is no village in the district where the government has provided any infrastructure for management of solid waste. The villagers are forced to dump their garbage on the footpaths and in green belts on the roadside outside villages.

There are a total of 750 villages with 2,50,895 households in the district. As per the government data, villages in the district generate 376.34 metric tonnes of garbage daily. However, there is no disposal of the garbage which includes dry and wet waste. The footpaths along the roads can be seen filthy all around the district. Despite announcements by the previous governments, no adequate arrangement has been for the lifting and dumping of garbage in rural areas of the district.

As per the District Environment Management Plan 2021, the district administration had chalked out a plan to arrange for garbage-lifting vehicles in all 750 villages. The time-frame for arranging the remaining vehicles is October 31, 2026.

The District Environment Management Plan 2021 suggests that Gram Panchayats be issued directions to perform functions such as ensuring segregation, collection, storage and transportation of plastic waste and channelisation of recyclable plastic waste fraction to recyclers having valid registration. The administration asked to implement the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for disposal of plastic waste in villages. In March 2022, the district administration issued Instructions to Gram Panchayats through Block Development Officers for the implementation of the plan. However, the directions have not been implemented in a single village of the district.

“The candidates going to contest the Lok Sabha elections would visit the villages in next two months. They can observe the official apathy with garbage heaps lying outside each village on rural roads. There should be proper waste management in each village, like in cities,” said Kuljeet Singh, a social activist.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha