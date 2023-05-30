Waste mgmt project to make rural women self-reliant

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 29

Inaugurated as a pilot project at Gurala village, the Solid Waste Management Scheme aims at making women self-reliant. To make rural women from weaker economic families independent and empowered, the government constituted a 10-member self-help group (SHG) to collect garbage door-to-door.

Each woman member of the SHG will get a fixed monthly emolument of Rs 3,000 from the village panchayat. They will also get a share in the manure prepared from the garbage. Out of the 10-member SHG, three will collect the garbage from each house on cycle-rickshaws. Another group will engage in digging up holes to bury the refuse. In return, each household will need to pay Rs 50 per month.

Navdeep Kaur, District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), said it would take between 40 and 45 days for the wet refuse to turn into manure. These members of the SHG would then package them in bags, which would be shifted to the markets to be sold among farmers.

“We are in talks with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and other farmer organisations to provide us with a platform to sell the manure during the camps held for their benefit. The successful implementation of the project will help the government replicate the model in other villages of the district and even rest of the state,” the DDPO said.