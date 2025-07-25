DT
Water cooler installed at Dayanand ITI, Hathi Gate

Water cooler installed at Dayanand ITI, Hathi Gate

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:44 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Voice of Amritsar (VOA), a prominent social organisation, has reached out to government educational institutions to improve the quality of drinking water by installing water coolers with UV filters. It installed a water cooler equipped with a UV filter at the Dayanand ITI, Hathi Gate, as part of a drive recently.

Principal of Dayanand ITI, Sanjeev Sharma, said that, “This gesture will go a long way in ensuring clean, safe drinking water for our students and staff, especially during the months of monsoon when water contamination is feared,” he said.

VOA president Indu Aurora highlighted the significance of the initiative. “Access to clean drinking water is not just a comfort—it’s a basic health necessity. Our mission is to bridge this gap in places where such facilities are still lacking,” she said.

Most government schools do not have ROs or even water coolers installed and depend on submersible connections or MC water supply to get potable water. It is to be noted that in the last two months, with the onset of monsoon, several areas in the district have complained of contaminated water supply from MC, with overflowing sewage getting mixed.

