Amritsar: Water filtration plant inaugurated at Valmiki Tirath

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Punjab, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal inaugurated a water filtration plant for the talab of Sri Valmiki Tirath here on sunday. The project would come up at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhaliwal said the entire Valmiki community has great respect for this shrine and no slack would be allowed in its development work. With the completion of this plant, clean water would be provided to the pilgrims.

Earlier, Dhaliwal paid obeisance at Sri Valmiki Tirath, where he was honoured with a memento by members of Sri Valmiki Tirath Shrine Board. Dhaliwal said this was his first visit to Valmiki Tirath after becoming a minister and he is fortunate enough to inaugurate the water treatment plant on the occasion.