Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

Tarn Taran, July 26

Flood affected farmers in the district have lost all hope as their paddy crop has been submerged under water for too long. Paddy crop in nearly 60,000 acres has been damaged or feared damaged as agricultural land in over 60 villages of the area has been inundated in the last several days.

Meanwhile, officials of the irrigation department said that flow of water downwards of Harike headworks had gone down to 75,000 cusecs on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the department had reported a flow of 94,000 cusecs. The officials maintained that water level in Beas and Sutlej rivers had gone down.

Raghbir Singh Bhangala, a resident of Bhangala village and president, Punjab Border Area Sangharsh Association, said, “Ours is one of the worst affected villages. The crops have been completely destroyed.” He said the worst affected are the farmers who were tilling land on lease as they have already paid money to the owners and lost their crop.

Apart from paddy, the farmers are facing trouble as vegetable crops and fodder for the animals too have been damaged. A large number of farmers rear milch cattle as subsidiary occupation to supplement their income. With no availability of fodder, dairy farmers are forced to buy even feed for the cattle.

Another resident, Raghubir Singh of Toot village, said, “The loss of crop would force us into a debt trap. The farmers would need money for subsistence and would have to invest to make their lands cultivable again.” He said huge quantities of sand and silt have also been deposited in the flooded fields.

Ranjit Singh Shakri, district president of MGNREGA Workers’ Union said, “While the farmers have lost their crops, the daily wagers have nothing to eat.” He said that if no paddy is left to harvest, the future of these workers may turn out to be bleak. Shakri said that the state and Central governments should provide special relief to labourers.

Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur who visited the Kasur drain breach sites on Wednesday said that water level in the Kasur drain had receded and work to make the banks pucca has been started with the help of MGNREGA workers. She said that the relief work is going on smoothly.

