Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 10

The water level in river Beas passing through Tarn Taran district has been rising alarmingly though Irrigation Department officials called it a ‘low-flood situation’. An official of the Irrigation Department posted at Harike head-works said that water flow at Harike has reached 70,000 cusecs whereas it was 35,000 cusecs on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur said the speed at which water level was rising in river Beas at Harike, there was a possibility that it would cross 2 lakh cusecs tonight. The administration had issued a red alert in the district and appealed to the people living in low-lying areas to shift to safer places. The administration had asked the panchayats to make announcements through the public address system in the villages in this regard.

Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhular and Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur along with officials of the departments concerned visited the Harike headworks on Monday and took first-hand information. Minister Bhullar and DC Baldeep Kaur convened a meeting of the sarpanches of Harike, Booh and Sabhra and appealed to them to keep a close watch on the situation at night too. The administration had earmarked the villages likely to be affected by floods and identified seven points for providing shelter to the affected people. The DC said that seven relief camps had been established in government schools of Harike, Dubli, Kot Budha, Talwandi Sobha Singh, Bhangala, Khemkaran and Sabhra where the affected people would be given shelter and food etc.