Since 2019, Punjab has adopted the Water Audit module under the e-GREEN Sustainable Schools Initiative, through which school management committees and students conduct water audits to assess water usage, identify leakages and learn about water management practices.

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Every year, under the structured programme designed by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Pushpa Gujral Science City and the School Education Department, all government schools are required to conduct water audits either during the summer break or before its commencement.

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Following the prescribed procedure, the District Education Department has written to school management committees of several government schools, directing them to conduct water testing and audits. While teachers and Education Department officials remain occupied with Census and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, some school management committees have been tasked with auditing water resources, particularly drinking water sources, on school premises.

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“We had written to some schools to conduct water testing and assess groundwater levels on their campuses. As per the requirement, several government schools in rural areas have installed borewells up to 350 feet deep. In schools dependent on municipal water supply, TDS levels and water quality will be checked, and RO systems installed wherever required,” said Rajesh Sharma, District Education Officer, Amritsar, who has since been transferred to Gurdaspur.

Government schools are also collaborating with NGOs to support water audits, while funds under the Sikhiya Kranti initiative are being utilised for the purpose.

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In 2025, Punjab received recognition for its Green School Programme, a joint initiative of the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and the School Education Department. Under the programme, schools undergo rigorous environmental audits covering six key areas — water, energy, livelihood, food, land and air — to optimise resource management. Conducted at the national level, the initiative recognised Punjab’s leadership in promoting environmental sustainability and awareness in schools.

Out of 11,917 schools registered from Punjab for the 2024-25 cycle, 7,406 completed environmental audits, accounting for 84 per cent of all audits conducted across the country. A total of 196 schools, including 171 government and 25 private institutions, were awarded Green School status. Hoshiarpur received the Best District Award after setting a national record by completing audits in 1,945 schools, the highest for any district in India.

At present, schools are lagging behind in completing audits as teachers and many officials remain engaged in election-related duties, the Census and the SIR exercise.

Meanwhile, Vijay Dutt, member of the Punjab Food Commission, has been conducting inspections of government schools, assessing water quality and carrying out water audit reviews while training teachers on monitoring drinking water quality.