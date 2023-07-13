Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 12

The water level in the Ravi and Beas rivers passing through the border district is below the danger mark. In the Ravi river, the water flow was recorded at 30,000 cusecs and in the Beas river it was 18,000 cusecs.

Officials of the Water Resource Department said normally, the water level in these rivers is 2000 to 3000 cusecs during the non-monsoon days. Most water is utilised for irrigation purposes.

At present, the staff of the department and officials of the district administration are keeping an eye on the water level in both rivers. They are also in touch with officials manning barrages and dams situated in the adjoining Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir which release water in the Ravi and Beas rivers.