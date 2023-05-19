Water, sewer bill defaulters to face disconnection: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has prepared a list of defaulters of water and sewer bills and a drive would be started to disconnect their water and sewer connections.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has issued orders to disconnect water supply and sewerage connections of the defaulters in the city. A large number of water sewer users have not been paying water bills to the municipal corporation for the past few months.

In a recent meeting, the MC Commissioner had asked the officials to prepare a list of major water and sewer bill defaulters. After this, the MC issued notices to the defaulters and asked them to pay the bills or face the action. Despite this, a large number of defaulters didn’t pay their bills. Now the MC has shortlisted 200 major violators. The MC Commissioner issued orders to the senior officials of the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) wing to disconnect the connections of defaulters with immediate effect.

On Tuesday, Rishi held a meeting with Water Supply Sewerage Department Secretary Rajinder Sharma, Superintendent Davindar Babbar and other staff. Secretary Rajinder Sharma said the recovery teams along with junior engineers and field staff would visit their respective areas and disconnect the connections mentioned in the list.

Besides, thousands of illegal water connections are connected with the supply lines of the MC in the city. These illegal users didn’t pay any fee to the MC and didn’t get the approval from the authorities concerned to take water connection. The MC Commissioner said illegal connections of water supply and sewerage would not be tolerated. These illegal connections would be disconnected and a police case would be registered against violators.