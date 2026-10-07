Water shortage, poor drainage trouble residents

Despite having a piped water supply system for more than four decades, Manochahal continues to face serious problems with drinking water, drainage and sanitation. Residents say the ageing water infrastructure, contaminated groundwater, unclean village ponds and lack of a proper drainage system have made everyday life difficult.

The village has 1,227 houses, of which more than 700 are farmhouses. Residents said these households had not been provided with piped water since the water-supply scheme was introduced, leaving a large section of the village without access to the official supply.

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The water tank constructed under the scheme has also become old, while residents complain that the supply is inadequate. Dalbir Kaur, Ajmer Singh and other villagers said they had not been receiving sufficient water for their needs for more than four years.

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Dalbir Kaur said that after her husband died, she had to fetch drinking water from a distance. She attributed the problem partly to the contamination of underground water, which residents say has been aggravated by the poor condition of the village’s common ponds and the absence of an effective system for disposing of wastewater.

Residents said sewage and wastewater from homes was being discharged into the village ponds, contributing to groundwater pollution. They said households wanting an independent water supply had to dig deep borewells, an option beyond the reach of many families.

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The motor of the tubewell supplying water through the official system has also developed a fault and is not functioning properly, residents said, further reducing the water available to them.

The six common ponds in the village have not been cleaned, according to residents. Garbage is also dumped along their banks, resulting in foul smells in the surrounding areas.

The village also has no sewerage system or proper drainage network, despite being located close to the Kasur drain (Kasur Nullah). Residents said the village had not been connected to the drain, which could otherwise provide an outlet for treated wastewater.

During the rainy season, water accumulates on roads and streets, leaving large stretches of the village waterlogged and, according to residents, effectively turning it into a large pond. The roads and streets are also in a poor condition and require repair.

Residents said wastewater from the village should be treated before being discharged into the nearby Kasur drain. They also called for the repair and cleaning of the streets and improvement of the overall drainage system.

The absence of sanitation staff is another concern. Residents said there was no sweeper or dedicated sanitation workforce to clean the streets and drains or ensure that wastewater flows properly towards the village ponds.

Manochahal, a village known for its role in the freedom movement, is therefore facing a range of basic civic problems, with residents seeking improvements to its water supply, sanitation, drainage, roads and streets.