Water stagnates on city roads as civic body looks other way

Amritsar, August 16

Even as the city has not witnessed enough rains to cause waterlogging on roads during the last 15 days, water can be still seen standing on various stretches. The old sabzi mandi slip lane under the bridge is completely inundated.

Having been under water for at least past three weeks, big potholes have emerged on the stretch. Similar situation can be witnessed outside a Toyota agency on the bypass road. Here instead of trying to drain water, the municipal corporation has blocked the entire slip road which is inconveniencing commuters.

Another such spot can be seen near the bridge on Verka Chowk as one enters the city from the bypass road. Such inundated spots can also be seen near Domoria Pul and near the Jaura Fatak area.

“These are the accident prone points as roads have developed potholes which cannot be seen by drivers. The two-wheeler drivers are at risk as they can fall off their vehicle and get injured,” said a resident Satnam Singh Gill.

At places, the residents concerned have placed wooden sticks with a cloth tied on the top to warn the commuters about potholes. At others places, no such efforts have been made either by the residents or the local authorities.

The residents have complained that these pools of dirty water have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

