Water supply dept staff stage protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 7

Employees working on a contract basis in the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department organised a rally here on Saturday. They marched to the office of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and submitted a memorandum.

The protesting employees were demanding the regularisation of their services. As the MLA was not in the office, his PA Rajwant Singh Dhillon was handed over the memorandum by them.

The employees had been agitating under the banner of Jal Supply and Sanitation Contract Workers’ Union, Punjab. Besides Tarn Taran block, employees from Chohla Sahib, Khadoor Sahib and Naushehra Pannuan participated in the march.

While addressing the employees, state leader Gurwinder Singh Bath and district president Dilbag Singh Doburji of the union were among others who said they had been working in the department for over the last 12 years, but the state government had not even prepared a plan to regularise their services. They were being given meagre salary. The leaders laid stress on regularising the contractual and outsourced employees.