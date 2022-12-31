Water supply, sanitation employees stage protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 30

The employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department working on contractual basis organised a rally and staged a march here today. The protest was staged under the aegis of ‘Jal Supply Ate Sanitation Contract Workers Union, Punjab’. The agitating employees, under the leadership of Gurwinder Singh Bath, state leader of the union, gathered at the local Gandhi Municipal Park. The meeting was addressed by Dilbag Singh Doburji, district president of the union.

The leaders accused the successive state governments of going back on their promise to regularise their services. The speakers also demanded the cancellation of the orders to remove 24 contractual employees who had been working for more than 12 years in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Barnala and the govt’s refusal to increase their honorarium. The employees submitted a memorandum to the office of the Tarn Taran DC.