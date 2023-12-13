Water utility firm to address consumer woes: Amritsar MC chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

A workshop under the aegis of Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project was held at Ranjit Avenue today. It was hosted by the newly formed utility company — Amritsar Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited — in collaboration with the municipal corporation. The workshop was funded by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), supported by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company.

The main complaint of residents about the shortage of drinking water and contaminated water would reduce. There would be no need to install water purifiers in homes. Moreover, submersible pumps would also not be required. Hardeep Singh, officiating MC Commissioner

The main purpose of the workshop was to orient officials and staff of the municipal corporations of Amritsar and Ludhiana on water investment and utility. The workshop was chaired by officiating MC Commissioner Hardeep Singh in which Lata Chohan, Mohammad Ishfaq, Srinivas Rao, Ramanajam SR, Deep Pathak, Anand Jalakam and Sumit Singh from the World Bank were present.

Hardeep Singh said the main aim of the government was to provide clean drinking water. He said with the formation of the water utility company, drinking water would be supplied to residents 24X7. The supply would be provided by constructing water storage tanks, treatment plants and reservoirs. The officiating MC Commissioner also said the MC staff working in the Water Supply and Sewerage Department would be shifted to the company, but it would not affect their service benefits which they were getting earlier. The water utility company would become an autonomous body with its own budget and funds, he said.