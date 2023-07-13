 Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents : The Tribune India

  • Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Farmers show submerged paddy fields at Bhinder village on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 12

As there is no proper maintenance of channel to drain rainwater, residents of Bhinder village, near Rayya, faced problem due to waterlogging in streets and inundation of the agricultural fields for at least five days before the issue was resolved yesterday evening.

We went to every department concerned but failed to get the waterlogging issue resolved. Finally, we contacted senior officials of the administration after which a JCB was sent to the village to clean the channel. Charandeep Singh Bhinder, president, Lok Insaaf Party (Rural)

While the area has not received any fresh showers during the last five days, residents complained that the Drainage Department had failed to maintain channel that drains rainwater from streets and fields of the village.

Charandeep Singh Bhinder, president, Lok Insaaf Party (Rural), said, “We went to every department concerned during the last few days but failed to get the waterlogging issue resolved. Finally, we contacted senior officials of the district administration after which a JCB was sent to the village to clean the channel.”

He said the village had an annual income of Rs 15 lakh per annum from its panchayat land. He said, “We are not dependent on the government for minor development works. Still residents suffered for five days as water entered houses and the fields in the low-lying area.”

The residents said a channel drained excess rainwater from the village to the Nagoke drain which also had not been cleaned for years’ altogether.

Gurpreet Singh, a village farmer, said, “I had taken six acres of panchayat land on lease after paying Rs 4,00,000 in an open auction. Now, the paddy crop in the fields has been damaged.”

He complained that if the panchayat had spent Rs 10,000, for cleaning the channel and the drain it could have saved residents from the financial loss and inconvenience.

Earlier, the Panchayat Department had suspended village sarpanch and appointed an administrator to look after day-to-day affairs of the panchayat.

Panchayat officer Satinder Singh said he was given the charge of the village around over a month ago. He said, “A few people called me from the village for the first time yesterday. We visited the area after which a JCB machine was sent to clean the channel and the issue was resolved.”

