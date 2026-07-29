Waterlogging, poor infra plague Dehra Sahib; residents seek fix

Gurbaxpuri

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Tarn Taran, July 28

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Dehra Sahib, also known as Pathewindpur village and the native village of the ancestors of Guru Nanak Dev, has been facing a number of civic problems, with residents alleging official apathy despite repeated representations.

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Water has remained stagnant on the link road leading to Dehra Sahib from Naushehra Pannuan–Chaudhriwala for over two years, exposing what residents described as the administration’s mala fide approach towards the problem.

Farmer leader Tarsem Singh Lohar said the matter had been brought to the notice of the administration on several occasions; however, no arrangements had been made to clear the stagnant water from the road. He said the road serves as the main approach to Dehra Sahib, with devotees travelling on it throughout the day.

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Residents said whenever four-wheelers pass through the waterlogged stretch alongside two-wheelers, dirty water splashes onto the riders. Residents of Naushehra Pannuan, Chaudhriwala, Bhathal Bhai Ke, Kahlwan and neighbouring villages said they had approached officials many times, but their grievances remained unaddressed.

According to residents, wastewater and sewage from illegally established colonies nearby were being discharged onto the road, as no proper arrangements have been made for their disposal.

The prolonged waterlogging has badly damaged the road, which has developed knee-deep potholes. Residents said accidents have become a routine occurrence as motorists are forced to pass through the submerged stretch, adding they often have to take accident victims for medical treatment.

They said the condition of the road had deteriorated significantly. Anyone wishing to avoid the stretch has to travel over 10 km extra to reach Dehra Sahib via Thathia Mahantan or to access the other side.

Village elders said they had repeatedly raised the issue with officials of the concerned department, but their appeals had gone unheard.

Dehra Sahib Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gurinder Singh Toni said the road should be cleared of the stagnant water to ensure the safe movement of devotees visiting the shrine. Residents demanded immediate clearance of the waterlogged road.

They also said the village was facing difficulties in the disposal of wastewater and sewage as the gram panchayat has no common land and, consequently, no village pond. However, they said some temporary arrangements had been made at the gurdwara through the efforts of Baba Lakha Singh Kote Wale.

Transport facilities are another concern for villagers. Residents said only one bus operates between Tarn Taran and Dehra Sahib, despite a large number of devotees visiting the village every day. They demanded that at least three bus services should operate on the route via Naushehra Pannuan and Dhotian.

Healthcare facilities also remain inadequate, residents said. They pointed out, considering the area’s backward status and other civic problems, a 25-bedded hospital was inaugurated on December 21, 1983 by the then Deputy Commissioner to provide better medical services. However, they alleged that only an Aam Aadmi Clinic is currently functioning, which fails to provide medical services beyond specified hours.

Heaps of garbage were also seen dumped at various corners of the village, adding to the residents’ civic concerns.