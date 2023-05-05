Weapon seized from man

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have arrested Ranjit Singh of Kotla Tarkhana village in Kathunangal area and seized a country-made weapon and a bullet from his possession. ASI Sarabjit Singh said the police were checking vehicles in Naraingarh area when the suspect tried to evade the cops. He was arrested. OC

Mobile found in jail complex

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities retrieved three mobile phones, eight mobile batteries and 40 bundles of bidies from the jail complex. The police have registered a case against some unidentified persons in this regard. OC

Snatchers fall in police net

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested two snatchers and recovered a mobile phone and a motorcycle from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Shiva and Michal, both residents of Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district.