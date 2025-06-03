Weapon smugglers sent to police custody for 5 days

A local court today sent the three weapon smugglers, arrested by the special cell of the Amritsar rural police, to five days in police custody for further investigations.

Fatehbir Singh, alias Gandhi, Jagroop Singh, alias Lalli, and Ranjit Singh, alias Kaka, all residents of Vaniake in Lopoke area, were arrested by the Amritsar rural police from Brar-Kohala link road following an intelligence input. They were part of the trans-national drugs and weapons smuggling network.

The police had recovered eight foreign-made sophisticated pistols smuggled from Pakistan from their possession. According to the police, they were in touch with Pakistan-based notorious weapon smuggler identified as Rana.

The police had seized three Glock Gen 43 pistols (9mm), one Glock 26 Gen pistol (9mm), a .30 bore pistol, a PX5 .30 bore pistol, a Zigana pistol, 10 live cartridges of .30 bore calibre, a motorcycle used for transportation of smuggled weapons and three mobile phones.

Maninder Singh, SSP, Amritsar rural police, said the racket was being operated by Dugh, a resident of Manawala. He said raids were on to nab him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had picked the consignments of weapons from different parts of the border belt. They were yet to receive directions for supplying the same to other persons.