Web of wires in Amritsar raises safety concerns

A tangled web of electricity and communication wires hanging dangerously from poles has become a common sight across the city, raising serious concerns over public safety and the condition of the city’s electrical infrastructure.

In several busy areas, poles can be seen carrying a large number of cables, with wires criss-crossing roads and hanging at low heights. Many of these cables appear loosely installed, while some are left coiled around poles or dangling close to the ground.

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The situation is particularly worrying in areas witnessing heavy movement of pedestrians, two-wheelers and cars. Residents fear that loose or damaged wires could pose a serious risk, especially during heavy rain, strong winds or other adverse weather conditions. The mess also makes it difficult to identify which cables are active and which have been abandoned.

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Residents said the unchecked addition of cables by different service providers over the years has contributed to the problem. With electricity, internet, telephone and other communication lines sharing the same poles, the infrastructure has turned into an increasingly complicated network.

They urged the electricity authorities and civic agencies to conduct a comprehensive survey of such locations and remove unused and redundant cables. They also called for proper bundling and installation of functional wires at a safe height.

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“The authorities concerned should also fix damaged poles and ensure that private telecom and cable operators follow safety norms while laying or shifting their lines,” said Harnam Singh, a senior citizen.

Apart from being an eyesore, the tangled wires pose a potential hazard to both residents and maintenance workers. A short-circuit or an accidental snapping of a cable could lead to a dangerous situation in a crowded locality.

Residents have demanded a coordinated drive involving the electricity department, Municipal Corporation and private service providers to clean up the overhead network and prevent further accumulation of cables.