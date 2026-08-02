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Home / Amritsar / Weed growth compounds woes; experts warn of skin allergies

Weed growth compounds woes; experts warn of skin allergies

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Health experts say congress grass can cause skin allergies, eczema, dermatitis and breathing problems, such as asthma.
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Compounding the monsoon chaos, the prolific spread of weed along roadsides, vacant plots and the premises of government institutions has left the health authorities worried.

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The growth of invasive species, especially Parthenium hysterophorus (congress grass), during the rainy season poses health risks to both people and animals.

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Health experts say congress grass can cause skin allergies, eczema, dermatitis and breathing problems, such as asthma.

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The pollen from the weed spreads easily through the air, increasing the risk of allergies.

Animals grazing in areas where the weed grows are also vulnerable to skin diseases like dermatitis.

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Continuous rainfall has helped the weed spread rapidly across the city. It is commonly seen along roads and open spaces, where stray cattle often feed on it along with grass. Besides flourishing in the warm, wet conditions, the weeds not only spoil the city’s appearance but also trigger allergies, respiratory problems and skin ailments, while providing ideal hiding places for snakes and rodents

Residents say the unchecked growth of the weed has become a serious problem.

The dense vegetation also provides shelter to snakes and other reptiles. “People living in the colonies on the outskirts of the city where vacant plots abundant are worried and do not allow their children to play outside because of the overgrown weed,” said Joginder Singh, a resident.

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