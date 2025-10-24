Week-long course in cyber security at GNDU

UGC Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, Guru Nanak Dev University, inaugurated a week-long Short Term Course (Online) in 'Digital Citizenship and Cyber Security'. The course aims to empower faculty members with cutting-edge pedagogical tools and digital strategies to enhance teaching effectiveness in contemporary academic settings.

Prof Maninder Lal Singh, Director, MMTTC, outlined the vision of the Central government to continuously nurture faculty excellence in line with the NEP 2020. He highlighted the Centre's commitment to capacity-building through such timely academic initiatives. The inaugural session had an address by Dr Gaurav Gupta, Additional Director, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, who emphasised the transformative potential of technology in education.

In his address, he highlighted the need for continuous professional development to meet the evolving demands of learners in the digital age. Mentioning the NEP 2020 guidelines and core ideology of adopting the technology driven approach towards education, Dr Gupta stressed on getting educators familiar with technological tools that push innovation.

Prof Kuljit Kaur, course coordinator, outlined the objectives of the programme.