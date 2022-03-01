Week-long science festival ends with prize distribution

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

The week-long science fest — ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ concluded on the campus of Guru Nanak Dev University here today. The department of physics organised the festival, which was supported by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and the Vigyan Prasar.

The grand finale of the event was conducted today. The prize distribution function was held. The overall winner in the ‘school category’ was Bright Land School, and DAV College, Jalandhar, in the ‘college category’.

A book fair, ‘Vigyan Safari’, photo booth and science film screening were part of the event. More than 400 students participated in the fest.

The objective of the festival was to explore the evolution of technology and its intriguing intersection with culture, curriculum and society through creative and thought-provoking programmes. A series of short films showcasing the unsung heroes from the Indian scientific community were screened at the festival. A variety of innovative scientific talks and competitions were designed by the organising team to nurture young minds.

Bindiya Arora, local coordinator, department of physics, said the festival aimed at celebrating science and inspiring students to pursue a career in this field.

The event emphasised the need for holistic and cognitive approach towards science and technology.