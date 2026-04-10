Week on, second FIR registered in Baba Bakala Hospital violence case

A week after a shocking incident in which a violent attack occurred inside Baba Bakala Civil Hospital late on the night of April 2, the Beas police have now registered a second FIR in the case.

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This latest case was filed following a complaint received at the hospital. Those booked have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jagir Singh, and Harbans Singh, all residents of village Thathian. No arrests have been made so far, the police said.

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The accused allegedly entered the hospital premises and forcibly entered the emergency ward. They reportedly locked the ward from inside and assaulted a patient identified as Jagroop Singh, who was undergoing treatment at the time.

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In the complaint filed with the police, Dr Nobal Bhatia, medical officer at Baba Bakala Civil Hospital, stated that the attackers also allegedly vandalised hospital property, causing damage to equipment and infrastructure within the emergency ward. Hospital staff and authorities expressed concern over the incident, highlighting the serious threat to the safety of patients and medical personnel.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Jagroop Singh was critically injured after being brutally assaulted inside the emergency ward of Baba Bakala Civil Hospital on April 2. The shocking incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, triggered widespread outrage. The police had earlier registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the law.