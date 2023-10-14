Weekend Theatre: Punjab Naatshala to host 'Bhapa Ji Da Trunk'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

Punjab Naatshala will kick off its weekend theatre festival with a light comedy, ‘Bhapa Ji Da Trunk’. The play directed by Manchpreet and performed by Rangkarmi Manch, is in Punjabi and presents a heart-warming family comedy centred around Bakshish Singh, the elderly head of a middle-class family.

Briefing the media today, Manchpreet said, “The play showcases clever tactics by the children to gain control of family property, while addressing social issues with a touch of humour. The twist in the plot unfolds after the interval, adding an element of suspense that can only be experienced by watching the play.”

The play, says Manchpreet, highlights the greed that we display while taking responsibility of our elderly, a generation that is becoming just a means of gaining heritage or monetary gains for their kids. The play throws light on issues that our elderly have been facing in society.