Weekly OPD for cardiac care in Ajnala

In a move aimed at expanding access to specialised cardiac care in rural areas, Livasa hospital here announced the launch of a weekly cardiology OPD at Onkar Hospital in rural Ajnala belt. The dedicated outpatient clinic will operate every Friday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Advertisement

The OPD will be led by Dr Anil Sharma, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist, who will be available for expert consultation. The initiative is expected to benefit patients from Ajnala and nearby areas by providing timely cardiac evaluation and guidance closer to their homes.

Advertisement

Through this OPD, patients will gain direct access to hospital's advanced cardiology services, including primary and complex angioplasty procedures, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), mitral valve replacement, pacemaker and leadless pacemaker therapies, peripheral angioplasty, and aortic aneurysm repair. Hospital officials said the outreach will help in early detection of heart ailments and faster referral for advanced treatment when required.

Advertisement

The initiative also aims to strengthen awareness about heart health at the grassroots level, encouraging people to seek medical advice at the earliest signs of cardiac problems. By reducing the need for long distance travel, the OPD is expected to improve follow-up care and overall patient outcomes.

Anurag Yadav, CEO of Livasa Hospitals, said the new OPD reflects the hospital's commitment to making high quality and specialised cardiac care more accessible.