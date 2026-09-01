Punjab Police shake-up: Bhullar returns to border belt as IGP, several SSPs shifted

In a significant turn of events, senior IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been brought back into a key operational role in Punjab’s strategically sensitive border belt, barely weeks after he was abruptly shifted as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar.

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Bhullar has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Border Range, which comprises Amritsar Rural, Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot and covers a large stretch of the international border with Pakistan.

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The posting assumes significance as Bhullar was removed as Amritsar Police Commissioner on August 7 and asked to report to the office of the Director General of Police, Punjab. His sudden transfer had come amid a controversy over a media briefing concerning an alleged Pakistan-based terror module.

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Harmanbir Singh Gill, who had been given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, following Bhullar’s transfer, has now been given the full charge of the post.

The controversy surrounding Bhullar had erupted after portions of a press conference addressed by him on August 4 were circulated on social media. The posts allegedly gave the impression that an alleged ISI-backed terror module busted by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police was linked to protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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The Punjab Police subsequently clarified that there was no association between the protesters and the terror module.

According to the police, Bhullar had stated that some of the arrested suspects had visited Jantar Mantar, conducted reconnaissance and allegedly planned to target the protesters with petrol bombs. He had, however, not stated that the suspects were part of the protests or that the protesters had links with the terror module.

The police had said selectively edited portions of the press conference, along with captions and visuals, had distorted its context. It had also announced legal action under the Information Technology Act against those responsible for circulating the posts.

A day after the controversy, Bhullar was shifted from the Amritsar Commissionerate and directed to report to the DGP’s office, while Harmanbir Singh Gill was given the additional charge of Police Commissioner, Amritsar.

The transfer had also triggered a political controversy, with the BJP questioning the timing of the move and linking it to Bhullar’s disclosure of details of the alleged terror conspiracy.

Bhullar’s return to the border belt comes at a time when Punjab’s international border continues to remain a key security challenge, particularly in view of cross-border drug and arms smuggling and the use of drones.

Major IPS reshuffle

The state government has also ordered a reshuffle of several IPS officers.

SSP Mansa Bhagirath Singh Meena has been transferred and posted as AIG, Personnel-1, CPO, Punjab, replacing Suhail Qasim Mir. Mir has been posted as SSP, Bathinda.

Varun Sharma, who was posted as SSP, Patiala, has been transferred as SSP, Mohali, replacing Harmandeep Singh Hans. Hans has been posted as SSP, Patiala.

SSP Bathinda Jyoti Yadav has been shifted and posted as Commandant, 82nd Battalion PAP, Chandigarh. Vaibhav Choudhary, SP Headquarters, Patiala, has been posted as SSP, Mansa, replacing Meena.

12 PPS officers transferred

Apart from the IPS officers, the government has ordered the transfer and posting of 12 PPS officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds.

Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, AIG, NRI, Jalandhar, who was also holding additional charge as Commandant, ISTC, Kapurthala, and Commandant, 7th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar, has been posted as SSP, Malerkotla, replacing Gurmit Singh. Gurmit Singh has been posted as Commandant, ISTC, Kapurthala.

Balwinder Singh, Commandant, 82nd Battalion PAP, Chandigarh, has been posted as AIG, Law and Order, Punjab, against a vacant post.

SSP Pathankot Daljinder Singh Dhillon has been posted as Zonal AIG, CID, Jalandhar, replacing Rajeshwar Singh, who has been posted as Commandant, 7th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar.

Manpreet Singh, SP Investigation, Sangrur, has been posted as SSP, Pathankot.

In other changes, Harpal Singh, who was under transfer as DCP Investigation, Jalandhar, will continue as DCP Investigation, Ludhiana.

Parvinder Kaur, SP PBI, Tarn Taran, has been posted as ADCP, Special Branch, Amritsar, replacing Harpal Singh, who has been posted as AIG, CID, Amritsar, against a vacant post.

Talwinder Singh Gill, who was under transfer as SP Cyber Crime-1, Punjab, SAS Nagar, has now been posted as SP, Intelligence Wing, Punjab, SAS Nagar.

Ramandeep Singh, who was under transfer as SP Headquarters, Hoshiarpur, has been posted as SP Traffic, SAS Nagar, replacing Navneet Kaur Gill. Gill has been posted as SP Special Branch, Hoshiarpur.

The officers have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately.