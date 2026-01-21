Wetland’s information centre lying defunct

The much-hyped Tourist Interpretation Centre (TIC) at Keshopur wetlands is lying in a state of disuse ever since it was established in 2016.

Advertisement

The centre came up with funds worth Rs 8 crore given to the Tourism Department by the Asian Development Bank. According to norms, the TIC should have been handed over to the Wildlife Department in 2016 itself. However, this was not done for reasons best known to the two departments. Officials say that this facet should be inquired into by the district administration.

Advertisement

Finally, the centre was given to the wildlife officials in 2018. No activity pertaining to bird watching happens here although nearby schools hold regular yoga camps for their students.

Advertisement

Former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal had ordered a probe into the non-functioning of the TIC. However, the officer was shifted some time later following which the inquiry fell flat. “It deserves a comprehensive probe because public funds are involved,” averred an official.

The TIC, had it been put to use, was meant to facilitate ornithologists and amateur bird watchers to study the movement of migratory birds. This building turned out to be a classic example of how public funds are misused by government functionaries. It has now been rendered a white elephant. The centre was to come up in two phases. The first phase was constructed but the second one never saw the light of day.