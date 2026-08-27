DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 'What did they do for Punjab in 25 years?': Amritpal Singh's mother targets Sukhbir Badal

'What did they do for Punjab in 25 years?': Amritpal Singh's mother targets Sukhbir Badal

Raises sacrilege cases and missing saroops issue

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:57 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jailed MP Amritpal Singh. File photo
Advertisement

Balwinder Kaur, mother of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, on Thursday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his recent remarks against her son, questioning his claims of representing the Panth.

Advertisement

Reacting to Badal’s comments, Balwinder Kaur said, “What did they do for Punjab after remaining in power and claiming to be Panthic for 25 years?”

Advertisement

On the issue of carrying the Guru Granth Sahib to the Ajnala police station, she said Sikh warriors traditionally carried their Guru with them during wars and battles. “Amritpal Singh also took the Guru Granth Sahib with him. There was no sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib there,” she said.

Advertisement

Questioning the record of the previous SAD government on sacrilege incidents, she said several such cases had taken place during its tenure. Referring to the controversy over the 328 missing saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib, she asked, “Even today, there is no account of 328 saroops. In what way do they claim to be Panthic?”

Responding to allegations related to drugs, Balwinder Kaur said those who had overcome addiction with the help of Amritpal Singh could be brought before the public. “They can bring forward the youths whose lives have been saved from drugs by Amritpal Singh,” she said.

Advertisement

She also claimed that people had already delivered their verdict in the 2022 elections and would do so again in 2027. “People are fed up with them,” she said.

On questions being raised over Amritpal Singh adopting the Sikh appearance and keeping unshorn hair, Balwinder Kaur said a person’s life could change at any time through the grace of the Guru.

“Guru Sahib has shown his grace. A change can come in anyone’s life through his blessings,” she said, adding that people were aware of the conduct of those who claimed to be prominent Panthic leaders while maintaining the Sikh appearance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts