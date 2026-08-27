Balwinder Kaur, mother of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, on Thursday hit back at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal over his recent remarks against her son, questioning his claims of representing the Panth.

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Reacting to Badal’s comments, Balwinder Kaur said, “What did they do for Punjab after remaining in power and claiming to be Panthic for 25 years?”

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On the issue of carrying the Guru Granth Sahib to the Ajnala police station, she said Sikh warriors traditionally carried their Guru with them during wars and battles. “Amritpal Singh also took the Guru Granth Sahib with him. There was no sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib there,” she said.

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Questioning the record of the previous SAD government on sacrilege incidents, she said several such cases had taken place during its tenure. Referring to the controversy over the 328 missing saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib, she asked, “Even today, there is no account of 328 saroops. In what way do they claim to be Panthic?”

Responding to allegations related to drugs, Balwinder Kaur said those who had overcome addiction with the help of Amritpal Singh could be brought before the public. “They can bring forward the youths whose lives have been saved from drugs by Amritpal Singh,” she said.

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She also claimed that people had already delivered their verdict in the 2022 elections and would do so again in 2027. “People are fed up with them,” she said.

On questions being raised over Amritpal Singh adopting the Sikh appearance and keeping unshorn hair, Balwinder Kaur said a person’s life could change at any time through the grace of the Guru.

“Guru Sahib has shown his grace. A change can come in anyone’s life through his blessings,” she said, adding that people were aware of the conduct of those who claimed to be prominent Panthic leaders while maintaining the Sikh appearance.