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Home / Amritsar / What has BJP done to check drug trade: MLA takes swipe at Amit Shah

What has BJP done to check drug trade: MLA takes swipe at Amit Shah

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:09 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP-led Union Government of failing to curb drug trafficking across the country while attempting to exploit Punjab’s fight against drugs for political gains.

He questioned Shah’s visit to Punjab, saying except political speeches, he had nothing to offer to the state. The Home Minister previously attended the BJP’s anti-drug campaign in Punjab, but the rally had failed to pull crowds.

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He slammed the Centre for withholding funds for Punjab, recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 1,600 crore for flood relief after last year’s floods, but the state had not received even a penny. The MLA said: “It was during the Akali-BJP regime from 2007 to 2017 that people learnt about chitta.”

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He questioned the Centre’s failure to prevent drones carrying drugs and weapons from across the border.

Punjab shared a 532-km International Border with Pakistan, across which drones continued to bring in narcotics and weapons, Dhaliwal said.

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He questioned why Shah was not visiting Gujarat to address drug seizures at ports, including the Adani-run port in Mundra.

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