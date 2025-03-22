DT
WHAT'S HOT: Happiness begins here

WHAT’S HOT: Happiness begins here

Celebrating the art of staying happy and levelling up some positivity, Art of Living will be hosting a special World Happiness Day meditative workshop on March 22 at Aman Dance Academy, Dhab Khatika. The workshop, which is open for all...
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:56 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Celebrating the art of staying happy and levelling up some positivity, Art of Living will be hosting a special World Happiness Day meditative workshop on March 22 at Aman Dance Academy, Dhab Khatika. The workshop, which is open for all and free of cost, will begin at 4.30 pm.

Chaos meets comedy

Punjab Naatsala will showcase a blend of chaos and Canada dreams with their play ‘Total Siyappa’, a laughter riot that promises to educate as much as it entertains. One of the most popular productions at Punjab Naatshala, the play will be staged on March 22 and 23 from 6.30 pm onwards at Punjab Naatshala. Tickets for the play are available at Naatshala.

