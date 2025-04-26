DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / WHAT’S HOT: Painting Workshop

WHAT’S HOT: Painting Workshop

F or those looking to tap into their creative side, city-based artist Smiley Chaudhary is curating a special Pattchitra painting workshop. Hosted by Chaudhary, who runs Indian Art Atelier—a startup supported by GNDU—the workshop will feature classes led by West...
Updated At : 06:45 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
F or those looking to tap into their creative side, city-based artist Smiley Chaudhary is curating a special Pattchitra painting workshop. Hosted by Chaudhary, who runs Indian Art Atelier—a startup supported by GNDU—the workshop will feature classes led by West Bengal-based artists. The workshop will take place from May 2 to May 4 at Ranjit Avenue.

Theatre Comedy

PUNJAB Naatshala, in collaboration with Sarthak Rangmanch, presents the satirical play Karr Lao Gheo nu Pandda, written by Jaywardhan and performed by Dr Lakha Lehri. The play promises an evening of laughter and wit. Catch it on April 26 at 6.30 pm at Punjab Naatshala. Tickets will be available at the venue.

Book Launch event

MAJHA House invites literature lovers to a dual book launch event on May 4 at 5 pm at Cafe Bontastic. The event will feature the launch of The Lost Heer: Women in Colonial Punjab by Harleen Singh and Singing over Bones: Poems of Love and Resistance by Amy Singh. This event celebrates stories of resilience and identity. Pre-registration is required.

