WHAT’S HOT: Poetry Session

To celebrate the power and passion of poetry, Amritsar-based poets Shivali Parkash and Ritu Gupta Garg will host a poetry event, inviting everyone to write, read, or simply listen to poems. The event will take place on April 9 at Grain by Elgin, Ranjit Avenue, from 7 pm to 9:30 pm. It will also provide a platform for budding writers and poets to share their ideas with an audience.

IIM's 9th Convocation

IIM Amritsar’s 9th Annual Convocation will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 3:00 PM, at Festyn Palais, Batala-Pathankot bypass, Amritsar. Dr Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director of Oil India Limited, will be the chief guest. The annual convocation serves as a ground for idea sharing among the recently graduated batch of innovators.

Bhappa Ji Da Trunk

Punjab Naatshala will stage the satire Bhappa Ji Da Trunk, a heart-warming story about a family’s attempt to uncover the untold treasures hidden inside an old trunk. The play will be performed at Naatshala on April 5 and 6, starting at 6:30 pm. The play has also been staged in countries such as Canada, US and Australia, receiving widespread acclaim.