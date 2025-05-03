WHAT’S HOT: The Lost Heer

LEarn about Punjab’s women beyond conventional narratives at a session based on Harleen Singh’s book The Lost Heer: Women in Colonial Punjab. The session will be hosted at Majha House on May 4, 4:30 pm onwards and will also feature poet Amy Singh’s latest work along with a discussion on her debut book.

The Fierce Queen

Maharani Jindan, a prominent figure in pre-Independence and the last queen of Punjab, is at the centre of the play Forever Queen, scheduled to be staged at Punjab Naatshala. Presented by Anamika Arts Foundation, directed by Immanuel Singh and written by Dr Atma Singh Gill, the play will be showcased on May 4, 6:30 pm onwards.

Musical Nostalgia

IF you’re a millennial missing the nostalgia of the cherished childhood game Antakshari, here’s your chance to relive it. Timeless Amritsar will host a guided musical Antakshari session with Suvir, a city-based budding musician, adding extra charm to the event. It will be held on May 10, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm and is open for registration.