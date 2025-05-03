DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / WHAT’S HOT: The Lost Heer

WHAT’S HOT: The Lost Heer

LEarn about Punjab’s women beyond conventional narratives at a session based on Harleen Singh’s book The Lost Heer: Women in Colonial Punjab. The session will be hosted at Majha House on May 4, 4:30 pm onwards and will also feature...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 07:06 AM May 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

LEarn about Punjab’s women beyond conventional narratives at a session based on Harleen Singh’s book The Lost Heer: Women in Colonial Punjab. The session will be hosted at Majha House on May 4, 4:30 pm onwards and will also feature poet Amy Singh’s latest work along with a discussion on her debut book.

The Fierce Queen

Advertisement

Maharani Jindan, a prominent figure in pre-Independence and the last queen of Punjab, is at the centre of the play Forever Queen, scheduled to be staged at Punjab Naatshala. Presented by Anamika Arts Foundation, directed by Immanuel Singh and written by Dr Atma Singh Gill, the play will be showcased on May 4, 6:30 pm onwards.

Musical Nostalgia

Advertisement

IF you’re a millennial missing the nostalgia of the cherished childhood game Antakshari, here’s your chance to relive it. Timeless Amritsar will host a guided musical Antakshari session with Suvir, a city-based budding musician, adding extra charm to the event. It will be held on May 10, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm and is open for registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper