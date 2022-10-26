WhatsApp down for two hours

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The two-hour disruption in the WhatsApp service caused inconvenience as the people were not able to make voice and video calls.

A resident Kulwinder Singh said, “It seemed that the world has stopped. I was not able to make any video calls to my friends living in other countries.” He said that he also realised the power and influence of the social media platforms with the recent WhatsApp outage.

Another resident Sunita said, “I continued struggling with my phone till my son informed me of the technical glitch. In the meantime. I even deleted the app and reinstalled it but it did not help. It is strange how we are so accustomed to it that we feel crippled when such apps stop working.

The residents experienced the problem till 2:30 pm on Tuesday after which the service was automatically resumed. This also triggered several memes on the social media.