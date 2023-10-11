WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 10

From posing as distant relatives to long lost friends, WhatsApp fraudsters now seem to have graduated on to bigger things as they have of late started calling up people posing as police officials. Threatening people, especially the elderly living alone, of implicating their children in a case, these fraudsters try to lure people into paying them money and not take any action.

Parshotam Singh, a local resident, said, “The fraudster who called me, identified himself as an SHO. He threatened that my son was travelling with some gangster who was gunned down by the police. The fraudster threatened that as my son too had been found in possession of illegal weapons, he would go to jail for a long time and only he (SHO) can save him.

“The fraudster told me that if I disconnect the call, he would end the deal, probably he did not want to give me a chance to verify the story from my son by making a phone call,” said Singh who became suspicious, disconnected the call and blocked the caller.

Many other residents stated that they have received similar calls where fraudsters threatened to implicate a family member or relative in a case. The residents demanded that the calls are received on WhatsApp from mobile numbers registered in other countries. They stated that the authorities must take notice of the problem faced by the people.

#WhatsApp