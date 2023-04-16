Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

With the arrival of 3,776 metric tonne wheat in the different grain markets of the district on Saturday, the harvesting is gradually picking up pace. The district mandi officials said a total of 5,021 MT of the produce had arrived in the markets so far. The officials expect the arrival of wheat will further increase in the coming days, with an expected arrival of 25,000 MT per day in the coming days. While the arrival of the crop has increased, the four state-run procurement agencies have sprung into action, with 64 per cent of the total arrivals procured so far.

The four government agencies — Pungrain, Punjab Warehouse Corporation, Punsup, and Markfed — have collectively purchased 3,171 MT of the wheat with 2,534 MT being purchased on Saturday alone. However, the Central Government procurement agency — Food Corporation of India (FCI) — has not started the procurement. Private buyers have purchased a total of 62 MT of the produce this season. Punjab Warehouse Corporation has purchased a maximum of 847 MT, followed by Markfed with 841 MT, Pungrain with 835 MT, and Punsup with 648 MT.

The mandi board officials stated that they expect nearly six lakh metric tonnes of wheat to arrive this season Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said that the harvesting would reach its peak by the end of next week. “With farm machinery available in abundance, the total harvesting season is merely two weeks, as farmers try to harvest the crop as early as possible, considering weather conditions,” he added.