Wheat harvest picks up pace in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

With wheat harvesting picking up pace, 15,420 metric tonnes (MT) of grain arrived in the mandis on Monday.

So far, the government agencies have purchased 14,112 MT of wheat, highest in the season, while the private buyers procured only 105 MT.

Officials said a total of 23,553 MT wheat had arrived in the district and around 79 per cent had been procured so far.

Labourers dry wheat in a mandi. Vishal Kumar

The Punjab Government’s agencies, including Punsup, Markfed, Punjab Warehouse and Pungrain have collectively purchased 18,360 MT while private buyers purchased only 167 MT.

Pungrain has purchased 6,087 MT, Markfed 4,519 MT, Punjab Warehouse 4,033 MT and Punsup 3,721 MT.

Meanwhile, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has yet not purchased any wheat till date.

The agriculture experts said rise in mercury coupled with anticipation of showers during the coming days resulted in sudden harvesting in the district.

The experts warned farmers against panic harvesting and said it would make it difficult for them to sell the produce due to high- moisture content in the grain.

Officials said as harvesting has picked up, they would ensure early lifting of produce, so that the farmers do not face any shortage to unload grain in the mandis.