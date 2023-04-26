Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 25

The lifting of the procured wheat from the grain market in Tarn Taran is going on at a snail’s pace. Besides, the arrival of wheat produce too is so far 14 per cent less as compared to the figures in the corresponding period last year.

Official sources revealed that the wheat procured in the district-level grain market in Tarn Taran was 57,819 tonne, but only 8,003 tonne had been lifted till today and the remaining 49,816 tonne was lying in the market. The official sources said the arrival of wheat was 14 per cent less as compared to last year when the arrival was 67,499 tonne.

Karnail Singh Deo, president of the Arhtiyas’ Federation, said they had been urging the officials to make proper arrangements, but they too seemed to be helpless as the contractors, who would lift grains, were not available to resolve the problem.

District Mandi Officer Harjot Singh said the lifting process was very slow. He refused to comment about when the lifting process would pick up the pace.