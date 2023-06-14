Wheat lifting in Amritsar dist registers increase of 16%

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

The district has witnessed an increase of 16 per cent in wheat procurement this season as compared to the previous year, stated Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar here on Tuesday while attributing the increase in wheat yield to new technologies and ban on burning of crop residue in agricultural fields.

DC Talwar said that the grain markets in the district have procured a total of 7,37,447 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat out of which nearly 93 per cent has been purchased by the government agencies. While the government agencies have procured 6,87,256 MT of wheat, the private buyers have purchased 50,191 MT.

Talwar said that though the government had fixed an MSP of Rs 2,125 per quintal, some agencies had paid Rs 2,130 per quintal. He said that a maximum increase of 20 per cent in wheat arrival was witnessed at Bhagatawala grain market where a total of 83,976 MT of crop was procured.