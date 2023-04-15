Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Amritsar, April 14
The procurement of wheat crop at Gehri grain market Jandiala Guru began in the presence of Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO here today. Speaking on the occasion, Harbhajan Singh said the state government had assured to farmers that no one would face any problem in selling the crop in the grain markets and the payment will be released timely as per the rules of the government. He said the Central Government had asked the state governments to deduct the imposed value cut from the minimum support price of Rs 2,125 per quintal while making a payment to the farmers. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced that the state government would bear the entire burden of the value cut imposed on the damaged crop. Besides, the government had begun compensating farmers for crop loss.
Harbhajan said nodal officers had been posted for smooth procurement of wheat. He assured that farmers would not suffer in the grain markets this time. He said all necessary arrangements in the markets had been completed by the district administration.
