Wheat procurement in full swing in Amritsar mandis

Wheat procurement in the district has gathered pace, with 353,186 metric tonnes purchased till last evening, while payments worth Rs 627.39 crore have been released directly into farmers’ bank accounts, officials said on Friday.

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Aparna Bhatia, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution, visited the Tangra grain market to review the ongoing procurement operations.

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She was accompanied by Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Varinder Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rohit Gupta, Baba Bakala SDM Rajneesh Kumar, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFSC) Harveen Kaur, and officials of various procurement agencies.

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During the visit, Aparna Bhatia interacted with farmers, labourers, and commission agents to assess the ground-level functioning of the procurement process. She also held a meeting with commission agents, listened to their concerns, and assured them that the issues raised would be conveyed to the government.

She said wheat procurement at the Tangra grain market was being carried out smoothly and efficiently, and that farmers were receiving timely payments for their produce. She expressed confidence that Punjab would once again make a major contribution to the central food pool during the current procurement season.

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Providing details of procurement in the district, DFSC Harveen Kaur said total wheat arrivals in mandis of Amritsar district had reached 390,780 metric tonnes till yesterday evening, of which 353,186 metric tonnes had already been procured.

Among the agencies, Pungrain procured 120,982 metric tonnes, followed by Markfed with 83,256 metric tonnes, Punsup with 80,741 metric tonnes, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation with 55,295 metric tonnes, and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) with 9,437 metric tonnes. Traders procured an additional 3,475 metric tonnes.

She said procurement operations were continuing smoothly across all mandis in the district, and arrangements had been made to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience.