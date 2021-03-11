Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, April 26

Wheat farmers in the district have suffered a loss of up to 1 quintal per acre as has become evident from the field trials conducted by the district Agriculture Department.

The agriculture officials said total 166 trials were conducted in the district and the average per acre yield loss was assessed to be around 1 quintal. Meanwhile, the loss of yield in wheat crop has been reported to be around 4 quintal per acre in the state.

As farmers in many other districts of the state have reported much higher loss in the wheat crop, those here seem to be lucky, as they did not had to face the similar fate.

The harvesting of wheat in Majha district, especially in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, starts late than in Malwa and Doaba. In fact most of the combine harvester machines come to Majha after the harvesting in Malwa is over.

Agriculture experts said the wheat crop in the district ripens late and this could be one of the many possible reasons for comparative less loss of yield as compared to other districts.

However, in comparison to the wheat harvesting season last year, it has seen an early start this year. During the last year, grain markets in the district have seen a total arrival of 1.91 lakh metric tonne (MT) till April 25. However, this season, a total of 4.82 lakh MT has arrived in the markets till date.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Dalbir Singh Gill said: “In many other districts, the loss of yield has been as high as 4 quintal per acre.” He said the harvesting of the wheat crop in the district is nearly over. He said exact reasons for the loss of yield, too, would be ascertained by the experts.