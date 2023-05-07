Wheat yield rises by 7 per cent in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The District Agriculture Department has reported an overall increase of seven per cent in wheat yield this season. Last year, the district had reported an average yield of 44.74 quintals per hectare. However this season, the department has recorded a yield of 47.78 quintal per hectare.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “For the past many years, the wheat yield has been decreasing every year. It is after many years that a positive change has been seen which has elated the farmers.” Gill said that one of the reasons for the increase in yield could be the non-burning of crop residue in fields which has improved the soil health and fertility.

As the weather conditions had remained unfavourable during the period in which the wheat crop was maturing, the farmers and agricultural experts had anticipated a sharp decline in the yield. The farmers were devastated not only by the frequent untimely rains but also by hailstorms in many years. However, the final outcome has astonished the farmers as well as the agricultural experts.

The agriculture official said that they had recorded a 30 per cent decline in burning of crop residue last year as compared to 2021. “This year we expect that farmers will refrain from burning residue as it has helped in increasing the yield and decreasing input cost on fertilisers,” he said.