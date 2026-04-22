When anxiety bites, teeth grind

In today’s fast-paced world, dentists are increasingly encountering patients with worn-down teeth, unexplained sensitivity, and persistent jaw discomfort.

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Often, the underlying cause is bruxism — a parafunctional habit involving the grinding or clenching of teeth, which frequently goes unnoticed by the individual.

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Bruxism is defined as repetitive jaw muscle activity characterised by clenching or grinding of teeth, occurring either during sleep (sleep bruxism) or while awake (awake bruxism). Once considered purely a dental issue, it is now recognised as a centrally mediated condition influenced by a combination of neurological, psychological, and systemic factors.

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Stress and anxiety remain significant contributors, especially in urban lifestyles marked by high pressure and irregular routines. Recent research highlights a multifactorial etiology, including sleep disorders, medications, occlusal discrepancies, and even genetic predisposition.

This complexity makes diagnosis and management more challenging, requiring a comprehensive approach.

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One of the most visible and damaging consequences of bruxism is dental attrition — the mechanical wear of the tooth structure caused by tooth-to-tooth contact. Over time, patients may exhibit progressive flattening of chewing surfaces, loss of protective enamel, and eventual exposure of the underlying dentin.

In severe cases, this can lead to a reduction in the vertical dimension of the face, altering both function and appearance. Studies indicate that attrition is highly prevalent among adults and tends to increase with age, with bruxism being a major contributing factor.

If left untreated, advanced wear may require extensive restorative procedures, including full-mouth rehabilitation.

As the enamel erodes due to chronic grinding, the dentin becomes exposed, resulting in dentinal hypersensitivity. Patients often report sharp, short-lived pain triggered by cold or hot foods, sweet substances, or even air exposure.

This sensitivity occurs because the exposed dentinal tubules allow external stimuli to directly affect the nerves within the tooth. Bruxism-related wear significantly heightens this risk, making hypersensitivity a common yet often overlooked symptom.

Early diagnosis of bruxism is crucial to prevent long-term damage. Dentists may recommend night guards, stress management strategies, and lifestyle modifications to reduce impact. Addressing hypersensitivity through desensitising agents and protective treatments can improve patient comfort.

As awareness grows, timely intervention can help preserve both oral health and quality of life, preventing minor symptoms from escalating into major dental concerns.

— As told to Amritsar Tribune's Manmeet Singh Gill