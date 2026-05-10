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Home / Amritsar / When Ismat Chughtai spoke through 'dastangos'

When Ismat Chughtai spoke through 'dastangos'

In the glow of Urdu & the grace of storytelling, Sunil Mehra & Pallav Mishra present acclaimed works by the feminist writer at Phulkari-Women of Amritsar gala

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:31 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Sunil Mehra, a commentator on arts, culture and politics, and Pallav Mishra, a poet, writer, performer and Urdu scholar, perform during Phulkari-Women of Amritsar’s special gala, ‘Mehfil-e-Dastangoi – The Art of the Spoken Tale’ at Radisson Blu in Amritsar.
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‘Dastangoi’, the centuries-old Persian tradition of oral storytelling, blends narration, poetry, expression and imagination to create immersive narrative experiences rooted in literature, history and cultural memory.

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Through evocative performances, artistes — traditionally known as ‘dastangos’ — bring alive stories that reflect the richness and depth of the spoken-word tradition.

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The art form flourished in India during the Mughal era and later found a strong footing in Urdu literature. In post-colonial India, ‘dastangoi’ has witnessed a significant revival, with a new generation of performers and audiences reimagining the centuries-old practice as a compelling form of contemporary theatre.

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Among the most celebrated names associated with the genre are Sunil Mehra, a commentator on arts, culture and politics; and emerging performer Pallav Mishra — a poet, writer, performer and Urdu scholar associated with Rekhta, one of the leading platforms dedicated to Urdu literature and appreciation.

Performing at Phulkari-Women of Amritsar’s special gala, ‘Mehfil-e-Dastangoi – The Art of the Spoken Tale’, held recently at Radisson Blu, the duo combined classical oral storytelling with contemporary social relevance.

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They presented acclaimed works by the feminist Urdu writer and cultural icon, including ‘Mughal Bacha’, transforming literary texts into emotionally immersive live performances.

“I admire Ismat Chughtai because she challenged patriarchy and wrote fearlessly about subjects that needed to be addressed, even at the risk of being banned or socially ostracised. She rejected restrictive gender roles and questioned why women were expected to remain silent and accept defeat, especially when denied their rightful claim to parental property. Through her writing, she condemned silent submission to societal oppression,” said Sunil. For Pallav, it is the intimacy of Urdu poetry and storytelling that makes ‘dastangoi’ such a distinctive art form.

“You establish a direct connection with the audience, and, over the years, people have become increasingly receptive to the format. It becomes an intimate conversation between the performer and the audience, making it a deeply interactive experience,” he said. He also spoke about how some of the most powerful voices in Urdu literature had been women, many of whom were sidelined or marginalised because of prevailing social structures.

Phulkari president Kavita Kahlon highlighted the importance of cultural platforms in fostering meaningful engagement and preserving artistic traditions in contemporary times. At the event, she launched Phulkari platinum cards for members of the cultural association.

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