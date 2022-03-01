When traditional saree meets glamour

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

Noted Punjabi theatre personality, anchor, singer Satinder Satti stressed on making saree glamorous and acceptable for popularising it among the youth.

She was addressing women participating in the third Amritsar Saree Meet organised by Dr Sonali Soni, a radiologist and Dr Anu Girdhar, a dentist and an author here.

Satti said she loved the concept and was eager to participate. This was the third ‘Saree Meet’. Dr Sonali said previous two editions were a big success. The event was organised to popularise saree among young generation who is adopting western garments, she said.

A brainchild of Dr Sonali and Dr Anu, the group now has 300 members within a year.

Dr Sonali said the value of Indian drape was being underestimated nowadays with younger generation not very keen on wearing it. Organising such events would attract more ladies to start wearing and experimenting with the 6-yard drape of grace and elegance and inculcate values of our great traditional and cultural heritage in the young generation too.

Dr Anu Girdhar said when she floated the idea on Facebook and received great response, she realised that she wasn’t alone. Group members called each other “Saree Sisters” and discussed everything about sarees from different types of handlooms and textiles, to the different ways of draping it, dying traditions and what could be done to revive it and give an impetus to artists involved. She said this event was being organised to set aside the diversities and invite women from all walks of life to celebrate womanhood by flaunting colourful and pretty drapes.