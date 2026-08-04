Where is present education system taking us?

Education has always been called the backbone of civilisation — the process through which one generation hands its wisdom, values, and skills to the next. Yet as we look at the education system today, a troubling question surfaces: are we truly nurturing thinkers, creators, and good human beings, or are we simply manufacturing marks-scorers on an assembly line?

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Education has narrowed itself into a race for percentages and ranks. Children as young as five are enrolled in tuition classes and teenagers are pushed toward coaching institutes that promise entry into “prestigious” colleges. Report cards have become the sole measure of a child’s worth, overshadowing curiosity, creativity, and character. The joy of learning is quietly replaced by the anxiety of performing.

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Classrooms across the country still lean heavily on rote memorisation, despite NEP 2020 led changes. Students can recite theorems and definitions with precision, yet many struggle to apply that same knowledge to a real-world problem. The gap between what is taught and what is needed — critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, adaptability — continues to widen. We are producing degree-holders, but not always thinkers.

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Perhaps the most alarming consequence is the toll on young minds. Academic pressure, parental expectations, and constant comparison have made stress, anxiety, and burnout common even among school-going children. Many schools are experimenting with experiential learning, skill-based assessments, and mental health support systems. Technology, used wisely, has also made learning more accessible and personalised than ever before.

The way forward lies in remembering why education exists in the first place — not to produce uniform outputs, but to help every child discover their own potential. This calls for a “balanced assessment” that values understanding over memorisation.

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Life skills and values education alongside academics, teacher empowerment is the need of the hour as no reform succeeds without confident, well-supported educators. Parental partnership is important which measures a child’s growth beyond a report card. Most importantly space for failure must be there so that children can learn resilience, not just compliance.

The present education system stands at a crossroads. One path continues to chase numbers, ranks, and comparisons, producing anxious, disengaged learners. The other returns to education’s true purpose: shaping curious, capable, and compassionate individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to society. Which path we take depends on the choices made today.