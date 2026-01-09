Amid the delectable Punjabi cuisine of the holy city, it is breakfast that truly stands out for its abundance of choices. Food buffs wait all year for winter to arrive so they can gorge on their favourite seasonal dishes.

Morning breakfast continues to be a gourmet’s delight, thanks to an astonishing assortment of offerings. The famous adage of eating like a king in the morning aptly suits the breakfast platter of the holy city. Even the Guru Ram Das Langar Hall at the Golden Temple expands its menu on cold mornings, serving items that culminate perfectly with tea in steel glasses, reminding one of humility in every aspect of life.

Regular breakfast items often become a full-fledged main course, as connoisseurs of food love to savour gur da karah, available only during winter, along with puffed, crispy kachori filled with spicy stuffing and lentils (mah di dal). Gur da karah with Pashori katlama is also relished as a starter. Made with generous dollops of ‘desi ghee’ (clarified butter), these delicacies are consumed in small quantities, though their richness lingers.

Old city resident Pankaj Mehra says these dishes are offered. “There is an urge felt upon waking up in the morning and one goes straight to the shops to savour them hot,” he says. He recalls the famous observation of English poet John Keats that poetry is a spontaneous outflow of experience, comparing it to the instinctive craving for these breakfast treats. Washing them down with piping hot tea while chatting with friends and loved ones, ideally before 8 am, completes the experience and sets the tone for the day.

Proprietor of a leading halwai (confectionery) outlet, Sanket Kamboj, says his family has been in the business for generations, preparing a wide range of mithais. However, their shop is especially popular with locals and tourists who make a beeline to savour puffed-up puris, karah, gajar da halwa, kachori and a variety of traditional dishes.

Old-timers recall that instead of the now-popular term puri-chole, the dish was earlier known as karah puri, with chholay and pickles invariably served alongside. Interestingly, the term karah puri is still popular in old Lahore, just over 36 km from here. Playwrights often make it a point to include a scene where an elder asks a youngster to step out and fetch karah puri for breakfast.

This naturally reflects the subtle changes brought about by cultural exchange among people from diverse regional backgrounds. Yet one thing remains clear — the craze for delectable combinations of halwa puri continues to be the ultimate breakfast indulgence for residents and visitors alike.

Watching pieces of dough emerge from hot oil, crisp, golden-brown and puffed up, is a temptation hard to resist, says Dehradun resident Renu Mishra. “You feel compelled to give in,” she remarks.

For many locals, breakfast is also an opportunity to enjoy puris with gobhi, gajar and shaljam pickles made with water, turmeric, red chilli powder and rai. Many customers make it a point to check whether these pickles are available before placing their order. Non-availability often leads them to withdraw the order altogether.

Pawan Kumar is the proprietor of the only shop in the walled city serving Pashori katlama, a dish his forefathers learnt to prepare in Peshawar before moving to Amritsar from Lahore.

No account of the city’s breakfast culture would be complete without mentioning the famous flaky kulchas, with crisp exteriors and soft, layered interiors wrapped around fillings of potato, onion, cauliflower, green chillies and smoky spices, finished with a generous dollop of butter.

Bakery items once felt like a foreign invasion on the city’s traditional breakfast platter, but that distinction has long faded from memory. They have now become part and parcel of the morning meal. Switching to bun-butter or butter-toast is also a gourmet’s delight for many, as some prefer to begin their day on a simpler note.