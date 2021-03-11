Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

MP Gurjeet Aujla wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urging him to develop and widen the alleys leading to the historic Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Through the letter, he requested the CM to dedicate this day to the birthplace of the ninth Sikh guru and announce multifarious development projects for the holy city.

He said due to the narrow lanes, the shrine becomes inaccessible to pilgrims. He suggested that on the lines of Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, a quadrilateral network of the road could be set up for paying a visit to the Golden Temple and other Sikh shrines.

“The birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur is located in Amritsar (near Sri Darbar Sahib) and is known by the name of Guru Ke Mahal. However, owing to unplanned development over time, the place has become virtually inaccessible to pilgrims. There is no denying the fact that the streets are squeezing constantly and need attention to keep up with the rising footfall. I request your goodself to consider developing a quadrilateral network of wide roads (on the lines of Nanded Sahib) to improve the access to Sri Darbar Sahib as well as to other historical and religious places,” he said.

Besides, Aujla also apprised the CM of the dilapidated condition of health and education facilities in Punjab. He demanded the establishment of AIIMS Hospital in Amritsar on the lines of ones in the states of Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir. The city is situated on the International Border with Pakistan and has the land route connectivity to entire central Asia. It can easily become a hub for imports and exports with minimal efforts on the part of governments.