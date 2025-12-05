Wildlife Conservation Day celebrated

World Wildlife Conservation Day was observed on Wednesday at the local Wisdom School of Academics and Sports. A special assembly was held to highlight the importance of wildlife protection and the collective responsibility in conserving nature.
During the assembly, students were briefed about the significance of wildlife conservation and various ways through which we can protect endangered species and preserve natural habitats. The students also took a pledge to safeguard nature and contribute positively towards the environment. The school also organised an excursion to Harike Pattan.
